STARSPACE High Back Big & Tall 400lb Bonded Leather Office Chair Large Executive Desk Computer Swivel Chair – Heavy Duty Metal Base, Adjustable Tilt Angle, Ergonomic Design for Lumbar Support



Price: $239.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 21:21:32 UTC – Details)



Do Not Buy Another Office Chair Until You Read This!

✅ GET YOUR CHAIR TO DO ALL THE HEAVY LIFTING: Our comfy reclining office chair is designed to withstand incredibly heavy duty. It is equipped with an extra-strong metal base and a seat plate ready to endure all the hard work you have stored for it. Weight capacity up to 400 lbs. The STARSPACE high back office chair is here to help you relax comfortably feeling safe. Its stable and sturdy structure will ensure an effortless working experience

✅ ROCK BACK & RELAX: Unlike any other ordinary office chair now you can lean back securely. With the advanced mechanism installed you can now control the resistance you feel when pushing the back of your high back executive office chair. Increase or decrease the tilt tension depending on your preference. The STARSPACE big and tall office chair 400lbs also comes with an adjustable seating height. Raise or lower your seat to relieve the tension after a long day’s work

✅ PAMPER YOURSELF WITH HIGH-END MATERIALS: Our ergonomic chair combines comfort with fine style due to the top-notch materials used for its design. Bonded, soft to the touch leather is used for the cushions that will let you skin breathe at all times. Our office chair with lumbar support has back and seat paddings with premium high-density foam found only in the finest furniture. The built-in inner spring in the seat offers extra comfort

✅ ORDER YOUR STARSPASE OFFICE CHAIR TODAY RISK-FREE: Your satisfaction matters and this is why we make sure that each chair is flawlessly made just for you. We are certain that you will love our big & tall chair but if for any reason you are not completely satisfied, our helpful, prompt and friendly Customer Service specialists are at your disposal. Besides, our products are also backed by a 1 year warranty so if anything goes wrong, just let us know