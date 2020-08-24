Stars defend Meghan Markle after royal receives backlash for voting comments: ‘It’s her country’

“We vote to honor those who came prior to us and to safeguard those who will come after us,” stated the 39-year-old.

MEGHAN MARKLE REFLECTS ON MOVING BACK TO THE U.S. DURING RACIAL UNREST

“At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we’re part of the problem,” Markle discussed. “If you’re complacent, you’re complicit. We can make the difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election.”

“I think we’re only 75 days away from Election Day,” the previous American starlet continued. “That is so extremely close, and yet there is a lot work to be performed in that quantity of time. We all understand what’s at stake this year. I understand it. And all of you definitely understand it.”

The Duchess captured backlash for her direct remarks about social oppressions and her objectives on voting inNovember Although she hasn’t formally backed a prospect, it’s thought about “unconstitutional” for a member of the British royal family to make outspoken political comments or dedicate to voting.

MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMS ‘TOXIC’ JOURNALISM AND ITS IMPACT ON COVID-19, GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS, US ELECTION

The former “Suits” star is a U.S. resident. She and Prince Harry, together with their son Archie, moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., after officially stepping back from royal duties in …