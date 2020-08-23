Stars attending VMAs from out of state will not be subject to New York quarantine mandate

As the occasion typically acts as a who’s who of the music biz, numerous stars will be in presence, however will not be needed to adhere to the 14-day quarantine guideline put in location by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to the New York Post.

Instead, police will make sure that the stars and their groups are using masks and socially distancing.

“The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Citywide Events is working in close coordination with the production to ensure guidelines are being followed,” a City Hall representative informed the outlet, likewise discussing that NYPD will be doing “compliance checks during the production.”

Cuomo’s executive order might see lawbreakers provide to 15 days in prison or pay up to $10,000.

Artists can “participate in the production of the show,” a representative for Governor informed the Post, “but they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working.”

“Rigorous security procedures consisting of screening and screening and compliance checks by a.