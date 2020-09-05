Stars and Stripes: Trump says famed military newspaper will not close



A soldier reads Star and Stripes during a lull in fighting in Korea in 1952





US President Donald Trump has said his administration will not be shutting down a renowned military newspaper, following outcry from lawmakers.

Stars and Stripes, an independent military newspaper had been expected to end this month after the Pentagon decided in February to cut its funding.

The US government “will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch,” Mr Trump tweeted.

Mr Trump’s intervention comes as he denies reports he mocked US war dead.

According to a report in The Atlantic magazine, Mr Trump cancelled a visit to a US cemetery outside Paris in 2018 because it was “filled with losers”. The president has denied the report as “made up fake news”.

The Pentagon order obtained by US media on Friday called for Star and Stripes – which needs $15.5m (£11.7m) to continue operations – to be completely dissolved by the end of January 2021.

On Wednesday, a…