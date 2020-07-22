Starmus International Festival to take place in Yerevan in 2021 – Panorama

The 6th Starmus, among the world- scale science and art celebrations will take place in September 2021 in Yerevan, Armenia, to commemorate science interaction with world- class researchers, artists and astronauts.

Ahead of the main occasion a video conference was arranged on Wednesday went to by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan, the author and the primary organizer of the Garik Israelyan, board members of the festival astrophysicist Jill Tarter, Editor-in-Chief of Astronomy Journal David Eicherand and astronomer Michel Mayor.

President Sarkissian connected value to the festival which is substantial not just for Armenia individuals however likewise humankind. The Minister of High-Tech Industry pointed that Armenia is a nation of chances not just for providing distinguished researchers, authors, and art employees to the world, however likewise for the reality that the federal government has actually stated IT is a top priority sphere.

Director at the Festival, and board member Garik Israelyan notified that the festival will include a reach program. It was kept in mind that the 6th Starmus will be devoted to Mars, from the extremely first Soviet MARS 3 to the enthusiastic manned landing strategies and magnificent NASA objectives. It has actually been 50 years given that MARS 3 carried out the very first soft landing on the Red Planet and returned to the Earth the very first picture of its surface area.

This turning point was followed by lots of effective objectives by NASA offering us with more precise images and details from our neighbour in the SolarSystem Following the recognized custom, the Festival will deal with pushing concerns and screen movies about the expedition ofMars Previous movie screenings consisted of the documentary Apollo 11 and The Spacewalker, a movie about the famous Russian astronaut and Starmus Board Member Alexei Leonov.