Starlin Castro Suffers Broken Wrist

The Nationals revealed that 2nd baseman Starlin Castro has actually suffered a broken right wrist. He has actually been put on the 10-day hurt list.

That medical diagnosis follows Castro left the group’s contest previously today. It discusses why the Nats all of a sudden chose to promote leading infield possibility Luis Garcia, a relocation that is now main.

Garcia will debut at twenty nears and ninety days of age. Castro was really a shade more youthful when he initially struck the majors back in 2010. He has actually had some ups and downs considering that however has actually typically been a strong total entertainer.

Castro tattooed a two-year, $12MM offer over the offseason to sign up with the protecting World Series champs. He had actually been off to an efficient start, slashing.283/.317/.467 over 63 plate looks going into action today.

Precisely the length of time Castro will be sidelined isn’t yet understood, however it’s most likely next to the point. At this phase of the calendar, it’s tough to picture he’ll have the ability to recuperate and ramp back up in time to return prior to the routine season finishes up.