Stark County non-profit finding new ways to mentor students during COVID-19 pandemic

MASSILLON, Ohio– The COVID-19 pandemic has actually been particularly hard on students – interrupting their school schedules and separating them from their good friends and instructors. But one non-profit in Stark County devoted to mentoring students has actually created another method to get in touch with those kids this summertime.

The Legacy Project of Stark is an intermediate school mentoring program that matches adult, volunteer coaches with students in Stark County.

Founder Eugene Lingenhoel thinks it’s crucial for kids to construct strong relationships with grownups they can rely on and are most likely to achieve success due to the fact that of them. He states those relationships are particularly required now when students have actually ended up being so separated.

The non-profit drew back in 2015.

“I was going into Lehman Middle School in Canton city, and just kind of being a mentor there by myself, and just really saw the need of the kids needing another adult role model in their lives. And so it kind of brainstormed out of that,” Lingenhoel stated.

The program began with 30 kids and has actually considering that grown to 1500 kids with 250 adult coaches throughout 13 schools in Stark County.

Mentors are grownups from the regional neighborhood who are hired, trained, and have their backgrounds inspected by the LegacyProject Then, generally they enter into the schools during the students’ lunch break to construct relationships with the students by motivating them to make wise choices, stay up to date with their research studies, and deal with any unfavorable habits.

“In the school system, the kids are kind of identified by the different counselors or the teachers that maybe they’re new students in the school, or maybe they’re just needing a friend or somebody to hang out with and,” Lingenhoel stated. “And then from there, the kids start talking to one another, and then it just becomes, hey, there’s this cool thing that we’re doing at lunch break, and we get candy, and we have fun, and we play games and learn different things.”

The pandemic interfered with that school-based program, so now the group is holding summertime sessions. Twenty- 4 kids come to their center in Massillon every Saturday for four-hour sessions where they do various activities and have significant discussions.

“This morning, we did like a craft where they’re kind of doing a hands-on where they’re painting something. Today, they actually tie-dyed masks this morning for one of the crafts. And then we do an actual program, a curriculum part of it where they’ll break down into small groups of five or six and they go with their mentor and they’ll talk about friendships,” Lingenhoel stated.

Lingenhoel states keeping the program going in the middle of the pandemic is essential for the students’ advancement.

“These kids are really just starved for some interaction with not only their peers, but with mentors that are actually encouraging them and, you know, almost making them feel like it’s gonna be okay,” Lingenhoel stated. “There’s, you know, we work hard at trying to subside just the fear of everything that’s going on with this pandemic right now. And so we really feel like even now, it’s more important than then maybe it was maybe a few months ago.”

The Legacy Project of Stark is hoping that they will be permitted back into schools this fall. They’re likewise preparing to have programs 3 days a week at their center and will be connecting to students who are solely doing online knowing. The program will include research assistance, individual advancement, and enjoyable activities in a safe, little group environment.

The group is hoping to broaden the program even further to get more coaches and students included. More details can be discovered on the Legacy Project of Stark’s website.

Jade Jarvis is a press reporter at News 5Cleveland Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

This story becomes part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5’s effort to assist individuals through the monetary effect of the coronavirus by using one location to choose details on whatever offered to assistance and how to gain access to it. We’re offering resources on:

Getting Back to Work – Learn about the current task openings, how to declare advantages and prosper in the task market.

Making Ends Meet – Find assistance on subjects from lease to food to new belt-tightening methods.

Managing the Stress – Feeling separated or annoyed? Learn ways to get in touch with individuals essentially, get therapy or handle your tension.

Doing What’s Right – Keep track of the method individuals are investing your tax dollars and treating your neighborhood.