Starbucks will require customers to wear masks

The mandate is part of Starbucks’ “continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being” of its employees and customers during the pandemic, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Starbucks said customers who refuse to wear a mask inside can order from the drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery.

Starbucks has made its cafe employees wear a mask or facial covering since April within broader changes it implemented to safeguard against Covid-19.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” Starbucks said in the statement.