Starbucks Will Allow Employees to Wear BLM Attire After Backlash

Breaking News

Starbucks is now saying “my bad,” and certainly will allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter attire … after getting intense backlash for banning it.

The coffee store giant announced Friday morning it’s reversing its policy prohibiting workers from wearing such a thing highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement. And, to take things a step further … Starbucks will distribute 250k BLM themed t-shirts to its employees.

The move comes just days after Starbucks said it feared employees wearing BLM attire could possibly be misunderstood by customers and incite violence. But, after customers required a boycott, Starbucks is currently saying it hears their staff and supports them taking a stand for justice.

Starbucks announced, “Together with our Black Partner Network, we’ve designed a Starbucks t-shirt for every U.S. and Canada partner to express our solidarity during this historic time. Until these arrive, we’ve heard you want to show your support, so just be you. Wear your BLM pin or t-shirt. We are so proud of your passionate support of our common humanity.”

It should really be noted … Starbucks hands out pins and special attire to celebrate LGBTQ rights and marriage equality although there’s a policy in place against wearing personal, political or religious attire.

It’s not the very first time Starbucks has been schooled on racial equality. You’ll recall back 2018 the coffee chain closed its stores for anti-bias training after 2 African-American men got hauled off to jail for hanging out and waiting for a buddy inside a Starbucks in Philly.