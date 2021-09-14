Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte leads to big boost in foot traffic: Data
Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte officially returned to nationwide menus on August 24 — and is already leading to a big boost in foot traffic before the official arrival of fall. Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal breaks down the latest data.

