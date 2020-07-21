Customers in the United States and Canada will be able to pay Starbucks for the quantity of their order directly from whatever payment method they choose. They’ll also manage to order from the app and decide to pay by handing a barista a physical charge card or cash.

But they’ll receive only half the number of stars by using these new “alternative” payment techniques.

Starbucks clients get two stars per dollar for purchasing items on the app employing a Starbucks card or gift card. That will keep on in the fall. But paying directly with cash, a credit card or other payment methods gives customers just one single star per dollar. The company said the new options have been in response to customer comments, and it hopes to widen its customer base by expanding payment choices. “Our customers have shared with us that they would like more options to pay and earn Stars in the app as a Starbucks Rewards member, in addition to the Starbucks Card,” said Brady Brewer, Starbucks chief marketing officer, in a statement. The Starbucks app was among the first and most successful rewards apps. It drives loyalty giving customers deals and free food for purchases. Starbucks collects purchase data and determines which beverages are popular where — when. The company can use these details to drive sales in off hours: For example, Starbucks has begun introducing “happy hours” some afternoons, using the app to push notifications to clients. Curing the coronavirus pandemic, some Starbucks stores have gone mobile-only , restricting purchases to clients who purchased their orders in advance on the app.

