Starbucks Flavored K-Cup Coffee Pods — Fall Variety Pack for Keurig Brewers — 3 boxes (30 pods total)

Fall into flavor with new and returning harvest season favorites from Starbucks. From Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg to the hearty, full-bodied Fall Blend to the delightfully cozy Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee with toasty pecan notes and sweet maple. We’ve blended the perfect fall flavors to create a trio of seasonal favorites that will help warm the crisp days to come. Fill your autumn days with coziness and comfort. But hurry, these fall favorites are here for a limited time only.

PUMPKIN SPICE: Notes of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg come to life in this cozy fall Pumpkin Spice flavored coffee

FALL FLAVORS: We’ve blended our ﬁnest coffee beans with the perfect fall flavors to create seasonal favorites to warm the crisp days to come

MAPLE PECAN This limited edition seasonal offering features toasty pecan notes and sweet maple in a delightfully cozy coffee

COFFEE YOU LOVE: Made with 100% arabica beans and with only natural flavors, this is authentic Starbucks coffee you brew fresh at home