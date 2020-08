Price: $15.98

(as of Aug 30,2020 00:05:00 UTC – Details)



A Premium Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverage. Rich, bold Starbucks espresso, just the right amount of cream and a double dose of “done and done.”

Brewed espresso coffee

Convenient 6.5 Fl Oz can to enjoy at home, at work, or on the go. 12-count case

Caffeinated beverage

Only 140 calories per serving