Starbucks Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee — Sumatra — 100% Arabica — 6 bags (12 oz. each)

Like the lush Indonesian island of its origin, this spicy coffee stands alone. Full-bodied with a smooth mouthfeel, lingering flavors of dried herbs and fresh earth and almost no acidity. Our roasters love transforming these unpredictable beans from dark coral green to tiger orange to a rich, oily mahogany, revealing bold flavors that many of us can’ t live without. Coffee from Sumatra is the foundation of our most treasured blends and something we’ ve been honored to share with you for four decades.

Darker-roasted coffees have fuller body with robust, bold taste

Enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love without leaving the house

For finest taste, always use clean, filtered water; clean your machine before using; and grind beans just before brewing

Each pack includes 6 12-ounce bags of whole-bean Starbucks coffee