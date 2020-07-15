Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee — French Roast — 100% Arabica — 1 bag (28 oz.)



Price: $13.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 13:03:15 UTC – Details)



We’re updating the look of our packaging. You may receive either package while we transition to our new look. Muted with oil, the tumbling beans become eerily silent. A master roaster watches, knowing that if he pushes them a second too long, they’ll burst into flame. White smoke hangs down as the glistening beans turn ebony. This is French Roast and you can’t roast it darker. Straightforward, light-bodied with low acidity, and immensely popular since 1971, our darkest roast is adored for its intense smokiness. Committed to 100% Ethical Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.

We are currently updating our packaging look. You may receive either package for a limited time

Enjoy Starbucks at home. The coffee you love without leaving the house

For best taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place

Each pack includes one 28-ounce bulk bag of ground Starbucks coffee for your home or office