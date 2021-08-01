Starbucks CEO on pricing, China, and keeping up with the demand for alternatives to milk
Starbucks CEO on pricing, China, and keeping up with the demand for alternatives to milk

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson joins Julia La Roche to discuss the company’s third-quarter results, how the coffee chain is mitigating inflationary pressures, alternative milk offerings and his outlook for performance in China.

