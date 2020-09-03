Star Wars: John Boyega says non-white actors ‘pushed to the side’ by Disney



Daisy Ridley and John Boyega at the Rise of Skywalker best in 2015





Actor John Boyega has actually stated non-white characters were “pushed to the side” by Disney in the last Star Wars movie.

The Londoner played Finn in the newest trilogy, which concluded in 2015.

But he stated the film-makers didn’t understand what to finish with his and other varied characters in The Rise of Skywalker.

“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side,” he told GQ

“It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”



The British star played runaway Stormtrooper Finn





What else did he state?

Boyega, who In Star Wars Episodes VII, …