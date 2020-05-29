Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Announced, Set Between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is getting a brand new VR expertise. Disney-owned Lucasfilm’s immersive leisure division ILMxLAB is growing Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, an action-adventure digital actuality expertise that ties into the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park attraction on the Disneyland Resort, California, and Walt Disney World Resort, Florida within the US. No platforms have been introduced, however given ILMxLAB is collaborating with Facebook-owned Oculus Studios, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will probably be a timed unique to Oculus’ vary of VR headsets.

Set between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and that includes new and iconic characters, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will happen on the outskirts of the Black Spire Outpost, a smuggler’s haven on the planet of Batuu. Said planet was launched in a Star Wars novel earlier than it grew to become the setting of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new VR expertise permits the Star Wars followers who cannot go to the American theme parks to expertise Batuu. In its announcement, ILMxLAB stated Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will supply “multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings.”

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is the second VR expertise developed collectively by ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios, after final yr’s Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. That was unique to Oculus’ VR units — none of them are formally out there in India — for a yr; ILMxLAB announced earlier in May that Vader Immortal would launch on PlayStation VR in “summer 2020”. If we needed to make an informed guess, we would say that may even be the case with Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge emblem

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

“We are so excited for fans to step into Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge later this year,” ILMxLAB’s executive-in-charge Vicki Dobbs Beck stated in a ready assertion. “This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by extending the lore around Black Spire Outpost, it represents another meaningful step in ILMxLAB’s quest to transition from storytelling — one-way communication — to storyLIVING [emphasis hers], where you’re inside a world making consequential choices that drive your experience forward.”

“The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge,” Walt Disney Imagineering’s artistic govt Scott Trowbridge added. “Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks.”

