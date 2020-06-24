Star Wars Episode 1: Racer zooms onto Switch and PS4

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, the unwieldily titled podracing video game which was maybe the 2nd best thing ahead out of the prequel trilogy after “Duel of the Fates,” has been released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. The game was initially likely to come out in May, nevertheless the release got pushed straight back indefinitely. Now it’s here for $14.99.

Episode 1: Racer remains a great futuristic racing game, which is as surprising now as it was back then. Most Star Wars games across the turn of the millennium were awkward attempts to shoehorn the license in to various genres, usually without much success. Racer, however, benefited from more appropriate source material: a movie scene that felt like it only ever existed to sell a video game to start with.

Racer spins Episode 1’s podracing scene out into a galaxy-spanning motorsports league, where you travel from planet to planet playing either as Anakin Skywalker or one of the numerous alien competitors who got a couple seconds of screen time in the movie. Its breakneck speed and wide, well-designed tracks are broadly comparable to F-Zero, though there’s a twist where you will need to keep a watch on the healthiness of your individual pods and decelerate to repair them when they’ve taken an excessive amount of damage.

I’ve played the Switch version for two hours and I think the overall game basically stands up, though there’s good and bad news about the quality of the port. It looks fine for what it is, running in widescreen at indigenous resolution and a generally speaking steady 60fps in handheld mode. The menu system has been revamped for modern screens, but the HUD graphics are oddly pixelated. The sound quality is truly scratchy, for whatever reason, though it’s not as distracting through the Switch’s speakers.

This does feel just like a little bit of a slapdash release, but it plays well enough. I’d rather play Episode 1: Racer in this way than digging out an N64, at the very least, and even at $15 it’s actually one of the more substantial racing games on the Switch.