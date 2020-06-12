Star Wars: Behind-the-scenes image of an Ewok without fur leaves Star Wars fans terrified

An image of an Ewok from Star Wars without its fur has terrified the internet.

The Ewoks, introduced in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, are small, furry aliens who share an uncanny resemblance to bears.

A photograph uploaded to Instagram by Star Wars creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies, however, reveals the horror hidden beneath their fur.

“Ewok sans fur,” Davies captioned the image. “Scary stuff.”

The image was taken through the “fabrication” process of designing the Ewok costume, with actor Warwick Davis, who portrayed an Ewok named Wicket, being fitted for his fur.





Davies said that the image originated in a behind-the-scenes documentary viewable on the Blu-ray going back Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker.

Many fans were left spooked by the image, with comparisons made to Hannibal Lecter. Another wrote on Reddit that the Ewok’s appearance reminded them of an “albino Shrek”.





“Slipknot have changed so much over the years,” joked still another of Davies’ followers.

The Ewoks, who have been embraced and loathed by Star Wars fans for nearly 40 years, appeared in Return of the Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. They also starred within their own short-lived television sitcom in 1985.