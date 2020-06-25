“Pls why is the TL saying I’ve just accepted marriage proposal? Lol I’m here minding my own business oo,” the actor tweeted Wednesday.

Fans started to poke enjoyable on the scenario by sharing gifs and pictures of brides being left on the altar. One image confirmed Homer Simpson in a marriage gown eagerly awaiting his groom.

“Nah I’m outta here! 😩😩😂😂 jehovah be with you all !” the star tweeted in response.

He reacted with a slew of crying-laughing face emojis to a different.

Taking the scenario in stride, Boyega joked that the net group has change into similar to his dad and mom, pestering him to get engaged.

“Nah the TL has become my Nigerian parents today 😂😂😂 pls pls let me fulfill purpose before you all kill me,” he wrote.

Later within the day he gave a barely extra detailed rationalization of the scenario, writing: “So someone faked a response from me and I’m being beaten for it 😂😂😂😂 Twitter is f—ed up.”

When he observed one other consumer additionally accepting the girl’s proposal, he joked that folks pretending to him may a minimum of do him the courtesy of being a bit extra easy.

“What kind of corny response is this ? At least if you’re pretending to be me…add sauce to your approach na,” he wrote.

The star concluded his ideas on the scenario by calmly rebuking those that fell for the dummy account.

“Nah all of you that were convinced by the fake profile come and beg me,” he wrote.

The original video, posted by a fan with the Twitter deal with @quakerraina, exhibits her talking on to digital camera earlier than displaying off her facet profile.

“Um, this video is for John Boyega… John, if you’re watching this, um… I”m 5’7” and I’ve quite a lot of free time.” she says within the video.

In the accompanying tweet, she notes that she “never had braces” and “can learn how to cook.”

The lighthearted viral second got here weeks after the actor joined protesters in London’s Hyde Park to indicate his assist for the Black Lives Matter motion, delivering a strong speech and noting he could possibly be risking his profession for sharing his views.

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something,” he mentioned in footage captured by the Evening Standard. “We have at all times succeeded regardless. And now’s the time. I ain’t ready.

“Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f— that,” the outlet stories he mentioned. “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”