Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Announced, With Spock, Pike, and Number One

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will certainly be a fresh enhancement to the franchise business. CBS All Access has actually announced a 5th new collection called Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which will certainly star Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science OfficerSpock The triad initially showed up in claimed functions on Star Trek: Discovery period 2. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will certainly be established aboard the renowned USS Enterprise a years prior to Captain Kirk’s time– a comparable beginning factor as Star Trek: Discovery– and comply with the abovementioned 3 in Spock, Pike, and Number One as “they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”

“This is a dream come true, literally,” Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-creator and exec manufacturer Akiva Goldsman claimed in a ready declaration. “I have actually visualized myself on the bridge of the Enterprise considering that the very early 1970 s. I’m honoured to be a component of this proceeding trip in addition to [fellow executive producers] Alex [Kurtzman], Henry [Alonso Myers], and the great people at CBS.”

“We’re going to try to harken back to some classical Trek values, to be optimistic, and to be more episodic,” Goldsman informedVariety “Obviously, we will certainly capitalize on the serialised nature of personality and tale structure. But I assume our stories will certainly be extra closed-ended than you have actually seen in either [Star Trek:] Discovery or [Star Trek:] Picard.”

Goldsman is additionally the author on the initial episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, off a tale by Jenny Lumet, Kurtzman, and himself. Lumet, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth additionally act as executive manufacturers on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds along with Goldsman, Kurtzman, and AlonsoMyers Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will certainly act as co-executive manufacturers. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a manufacturing of CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” Kurtzman claimed in a ready declaration. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories has yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

CBS All Access’ executive VP and programs head, Julie McNamara, included: “Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season. This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds signs up with an ever-growing checklist of Trek collection on CBS All Access, along with the abovementioned Star Trek: Discovery, which kicked points off in September 2017, complied with by Star Trek: Picard in January2020 Beyond that, we have actually the computer animated collection, Star Trek: Lower Decks, from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty), and the Michelle Yeoh- led spin-off collection from Star Trek: Discovery composing duo Bo Yeon Kim and ErikaLippoldt And if we’re counting Trek for youngsters, there’s a computer animated collection in the operate at Nickelodeon also.

There’s no word on a shooting beginning day, not to mention a launch day, on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds because of the recurring coronavirus pandemic. There’s additionally no word on the global systems for Star Trek: Strange NewWorlds (CBS All Access is just offered in the United States, Australia, and Canada). Previous Trek programs are divided in between Netflix (Discovery) and Amazon Prime Video (Picard) in India.

