‘Star Trek: Discovery’ to introduce history-making non-binary and transgender characters

CBS All Access on Wednesday revealed that Season 3 of “Star Trek: Discovery” will introduce non-binary and transgender characters, who will be the very first in the franchise’s history.

“‘Star Trek’ has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach,” stated Michelle Paradise, co-showrunner and executive manufacturer, in a declaration.

One character, called Adira, will be played by Blu del Barrio, a non-binary star whose favored pronouns are they and them. Adira is explained in a news release as “highly intelligent” and somebody who forms “an unexpected bond with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz).”

Another character, called Gray, will be played by Ian Alexander, a 19-year-old star who counts Netflix’s “The OA” amongst his other credits.