‘Star Trek: Discovery’ adds first transgender, nonbinary characters to cast

Barrio, who uses the pronouns they and them, will make their debut in season 3 of the CBS All Access original “Star Trek: Discovery” as Adira – who is described as “highly intelligent with a confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years.”

Additionally, Alexander, 19, whose preferred pronouns are he and him, will portray the role of Gray, who is “empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill a lifelong dream of being a Trill host, but he will have to adapt when his life takes an unexpected turn.”

The performers opened up about their foray into an already inclusive cast that already sees Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz playing the franchise’s first openly gay characters played by LGBTQ actors in Lt. Commander Paul Stamets and Dr. Hugh Culber, respectively.

“Adira is a wonderfully complex character. Mainly because of this duality they have within them: they’re astonishingly intelligent and yet they’re still a kid. They experience their emotions at a heightened level, like most teenagers,” Barrio told GLAAD about the character in an interview on Wednesday. “That’s what makes them so fun to play.”

