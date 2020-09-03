Star Trek cast members will reunite Sept. 8th for a free 24-hour virtual celebration

On September 8th, CBS All Access is holding an all-day streaming occasion to celebrate the 54th anniversary of the best of the initial Star Trek tv program. I’ll confess I skimmed the e-mail statement till I discovered what I was looking for: yes, Patrick Stewart aka Captain Jean-Luc Picard will become part of the Star Trek panel conversations and will even reunite with Jonathan Frakes aka William Riker aka Number One aka Ensign Babyface.

You can inform I am a) considerate of Star Trek since I didn’t choose a low-cost “boldly go” or “engage!” pun in my lede, and b) I have a rather minimal scope of interest in the Star Trek universe. But I believe that’s OKAY! Unlike that other space-related franchise, you can completely take pleasure in one element of the Star Trek dynasty and it does not imply you’re any less of a fan. So, if you like The Next Generation and Voyager, or choose the more recent films with Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as Kirk and Spock to the older TELEVISION series, it does not imply you do not regard William Shatner andLeonard Nimoy Live long and flourish, fellow fans (OK one pun, sorry).

It’s constantly been a universe available to originalities; later on this year Star Trek Discovery will introduce the franchise’s first non-binary and transgender characters.

For US-based fans, the day will start early …