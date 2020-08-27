Star Student Epitomizes Myanmar Discrimination Against Rohingya Minority

For Myanmar high school trainees, passing their enlisting examination with difference is a near assurance of entering into a university, even if not the school of their option.

But that hasn’t held true for Muhammad Ayaz, a Rohingya Muslim high school student from Buthidaung town in western Myanmar’s unpredictable Rakhine state, who passed his enlisting examination this year, making differences in all 6 disciplines evaluated.

The 15-year-old desires go to medical school and end up being a physician so he can deal with individuals of all races and faiths in the Buddhist- bulk nation with 135 ethnic groups.

“I want to attend the University of Medicine,” Muhammad Ayaz informed RFA’s Myanmar Service.

“When I become a doctor, I want to treat people of all races in Myanmar, especially people from Rakhine state,” he stated.

Students in Myanmar graduate from high school after ten years of education when they are 15, unlike in Western nations where graduates total 12 years of school and are generally 3 years older. A current modification in years of education that worked this year indicates that Myanmar trainees now will need to finish 12 years of research study.

Students like Muhammad Ayz who are on a science track find out 6 topics– Burmese, English, biology, mathematics, chemistry, and physics. Those …