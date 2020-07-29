Star fillies face Battaash at Goodwood | Racing News

Battaash is set to face 6 challengers as he bids for his 4th succeeding King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

Charlie Hills’ dazzling sprinter has actually made Friday’s Group Two race his own for the previous 3 seasons, and is unbeaten at the Sussex track.

This time, he shows up on the back of his very first Royal Ascot success, having actually won the Group One King’s Stand Stakes with commanding authority last month.

The six-year-old makes sure to be brief chances to follow up, however does face considerable competitors, in the shape specifically of the fillies Glass Slippers and Liberty Beach.

Kevin Ryan’s Glass Slippers finished a sprint hat-trick in France last fall, culminating in the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp in October – when Battaash had an uncommon off day in a remote 14 th of 16.

However, on their particular seasonal returns, she was no match for Battaash at Ascot – ending up 5th, nearly 6 lengths adrift.

Liberty Beach got better in 3rd, having currently won a Listed race at Haydock this season prior to consequently going on to complete a sound 2nd in Sandown’s Group Three Coral Charge.

Also handling Battaash are Simon and Ed Crisford’s filly Al Raya and Karl Burke’s Dubai Station – like Liberty Beach, both three-year-olds – outsider Ornate from David Griffiths’ lawn and French opposition Ken Colt, for Fabrice Chappet.