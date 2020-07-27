Stanley Kurtz sheds light on Trump’s latest ‘tremendous accomplishment,’ and why media largely overlooked it

On Thursday, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)Dr Ben Carson revealed he’s removing Obama’s AFFH Rule from the Fair Housing Act, stating the guideline “was an overreach of unelected Washington bureaucrats into local communities”– a point that Kurtz echoed.

STANLEY KURTZ: OBAMA AFFH GUIDELINE AN ATTACK ON United States SUBURBS

“Very recently, President Trump, with the help of Secretary Carson, have in a very powerful and effective way put an end to AFFH as it was created under the Obama-Biden administration,” Kurtz discussed.

“This is really a tremendous accomplishment,” he included. “People say that the federal government often is under a ratchet effect, meaning it only gets bigger. Or, maybe if a Republican gets in, it stays about the same, but it never actually shrinks.”

In this case, Kurtz stated, “President Trump, with the help of Secretary Carson, have actually countered the ratchet effect.”

Kurtz went on, “Not only have they peeled back virtually the entirety of the Obama-Biden AFFH rule, this radical overreaching rule, but they’ve even peeled back some layers that had accumulated over the original law, which weren’t really about what was in the law even before” the Obama administration started.

Kurtz called the relocation a “brilliant stroke on the part of the Trump administration, and a ” brave action” that illustrated a ” extreme dichotomy in between what Biden is going to provide the suburban areas, which is AFFH turbocharged … and President Trump,” who essentially told the suburbs, “I’m not going to tinker your essential flexibilities.”

“Joe Biden is,” he asserted, “And there’s going to be choice like night and day.”

Levin observed that the latest turnaround by the Trump administration gathered little media protection, and implicated the left-leaning media of sweeping it under the carpet to safeguard “Biden and its program and the DemocratParty

“They know what he has in mind when it comes to the suburbs. They know what Obama started,” Levin stated, “and they also know that he needs the suburbs to win again.”

