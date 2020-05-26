Stanley Ho, Hong Kong billionaire and Macao’s ‘godfather of gambling,’ dies at 98

The businessman, who got here to be often known as the “godfather of gambling,” handed away in his sleep on Tuesday, Pansy Ho, one of his daughters, informed reporters exterior a hospital in Hong Kong.

Stanley Ho was born in Hong Kong in 1921, and made his fortune reworking the neighboring metropolis of Macao right into a playing hub that later was dubbed the “Las Vegas of Asia.” The former Portuguese colony is the one place in China the place on line casino playing is permitted.

“We will all miss him,” and respect “his legendary accomplishments and everything he has done in life for Hong Kong … and Macao, and all his charitable donations,” his daughter stated.

For 4 many years, Ho held the one gaming concession in Macao, and oversaw the town’s rise to turn out to be one of the world’s largest hotspots for gamblers. He led the Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, a on line casino and lodge operator identified greatest for its Grand Lisboa property in Macao.

