Stanford University cuts 11 varsity sports programs as the pandemic worsens finances

The faculty says due to the prices related to working 36 varsity sports groups, the athletics program has been carrying an financial deficit for years — and the pandemic exacerbated the monetary burden.

The Cardinal sports groups to be eradicated are males’s and ladies’s fencing, discipline hockey, light-weight rowing, males’s rowing, co-ed and ladies’s crusing, squash, synchronized swimming, males’s volleyball and wrestling.

“Still processing, but we will keep our heads on a swivel and fight this,” affiliate head wrestling coach Ray Blake wrote on Twitter . “Stanford has made this decision with wrestling in the past and each time, the program has come back stronger.”

In an open letter , faculty leaders mentioned the Covid-19 influence might equal a $70 million shortfall over the subsequent three years if adjustments aren’t made.

“This is heartbreaking news to share,” the open letter mentioned. “These 11 programs consist of more than 240 incredible student-athletes and 22 dedicated coaches. They were built by more than 4,000 alumni whose contributions led to 20 national championships, 27 Olympic medals, and an untold number of academic and professional achievements.” All the groups set to be eradicated in 2021 will compete in the 2020-2021 educational yr if the pandemic circumstances permit, the faculty mentioned, and the programs will be capable to transition to membership sports after 2020-2021. Stanford alum and 2016 Olympic bronze and silver fencing medalist Alexander Massialas wrote on Instagram that he was “disappointed and furious” at the determination. “My heart goes out to all the student-athletes who not only had their seasons cut short by the global pandemic, but are now being abruptly told they won’t be competing anymore,” he wrote. “I’m going to fight with you to keep these programs alive and give young people the opportunity to pursue their athletic and academic goals like I was able to.” Twenty assist workers positions will even be eradicated. The faculty mentioned it’ll honor any athletic scholarships, and contracts of affected coaches, and the affected assist workers will probably be given severance pay.





Source link