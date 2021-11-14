Stanford dropouts raise $60 million for grocery startup Zepto that promises delivery in 10 minutes
Stanford dropouts raise $60 million for grocery startup Zepto that promises delivery in 10 minutes

Zepto Founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra join Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre to discuss their grocery delivery startup in India and what is next for the company.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR