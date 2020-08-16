Standard Chartered Conducts First Blockchain Trade in Bangladesh

Standard Chartered PLC, a British international banking and monetary services business headquartered in London, England, has effectively leveraged blockchain innovation to perform Bangladesh’s first blockchain trade deal, according to Newage on August 16.

The Standard Chartered bank provided a Letter of Credit (LC) for the trade in between garment exporter Viyellatex Ltd and Viyellatex Spinning on the Contour blockchain network. LC is a letter from a bank guaranteeing that a purchaser’s payment to a seller will be gotten on time and for the appropriate quantity.

The whole deal was apparently paperless and finished digitally through Contour’s network. Contour’s blockchain network constructs on R3’s Corda blockchain and allows all individuals to utilize the network to develop and restore trade information in real-time for worldwide dispersed digital trading. It included that:

“Contour improves data transparency, removes administration costs and reduces friction in global trade: all of this leading to an overall increase in efficiency and reduction in costs for all parties.”

Viyellatex Group chairman and CEO KM Rezaul Hasanat stated:

‘Blockchain innovation will definitely increase trading performance and minimize turn-around time of the LC procedure. Hence, we are really pleased and happy to work together with Standard Chartered Bank and end up being a part of the first trade deal in Bangladesh utilizing the advanced blockchain innovation.”

As Cointelegraph formerly reported, German banking and tech giants have actually made use of Corda’s platform to finish a 100,000 euro cash market security deal.