Standard Chartered Bank completes Bangladesh’s first blockchain transaction

The offer saw Standard Chartered Bangladesh concern a Letter of Credit forViyellatex Ltd

The bank leveraged the Contour blockchain to finish thistransaction

Per Viyellatex Group CEO, KM Rezaul Hasanat, the blockchain increases trade performance.

Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh has actually finished the first- ever blockchain transaction in the nation. A report revealed this news on August 15, keeping in mind that the bank performed this offer after providing a Letter of Credit (LC) for Viyellatex Ltd, a readymade garment exporting company. Reportedly, the trade was paperless viewing as the bank leveraged the Contour blockchain to finish it.

According to the report, this offer saw StanChart serve as the providing bank for Viyellatex Ltd after the company started a trade with forViyellatex Spinning On top of this, the bank functioned as the recommending bank for the recipient of the Letter of Credit.



Commenting on reaching this turning point, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh stated,

“We are extremely proud to introduce blockchain technology in Bangladesh for trade transactions. It has been a privilege to partner with Viyellatex Group to initiate the first Blockchain enabled Letter of Credit in the country. We are very excited to offer our clients improved speed and reduced risks of settlement offered by platforms such as Contours.”

Using the blockchain to increase trading performance

Per the report, the Contour network operates on R3’s Corda blockchain to make sure information openness, get rid of administration expenses, and reduce friction in international trade. Combined, these functions make sure high performance and cost-friendly trade.

The Standard Chartered Bank is apparently among the charter member ofContour This important function has actually seen the bank take advantage of the Contour network, which assists enhance the LC procedure, reduce settlement times, deal with inconsistencies quickly, and streamline sanction screening.

KM Rezaul Hasanat, Viyellatex Group’s chairman and CEO stated,

“Blockchain technology will certainly increase trading efficiency and reduce turnaround time of the LC process. Hence, we are very happy and proud to collaborate with Standard Chartered Bank and become a part of the first trade transaction in Bangladesh using the revolutionary blockchain technology.”

Ready for mass adoption

In the publication, Contour’s CEO, Carl Wegner stated that the offer in between the Standard Chartered Bank and Viyellatex Ltd shows that its blockchain offers an option that is easily offered for mass adoption. Before StanChart’s transaction, DBS, the biggest bank in Singapore adopted the Contour blockchain to uses its consumers totally digital end-to-end LC procedures.