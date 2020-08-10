Stalled stimulus talks could mean thousands of furloughs and halt US immigration system

With no impending legislation in sight and a stalemate in Congress over the stimulus, the probability extra funds will go to USCIS has actually all however lessened. Furloughs, if they occur, could bring the immigration system to ahalt
.
“There’s currently no plan B,” a congressional assistant informed CNN, including that the next most likely chance to support financing remains in September through appropriations legislation unless a Covid bundle comes together. “The question is whether (USCIS will) delay furloughs and give us that opportunity,” the assistant stated.
USCIS, a fee-funded firm, has actually been at the center of Trump’s immigration program. Over the last 3 years, the firm has actually presented a multitude of modifications that have actually made requesting immigration advantages more tough.
Some outdoors professionals indicate the administration’s restrictionist policies as a contributing element to the spending plan shortage.