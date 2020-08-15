Stacy Lewis, Azahara Munoz share lead halfway through Ladies Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland –Stacy Lewis shot a 5-under 66 for the most affordable round of the week at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a share of the lead with Azahara Munoz after the 2nd round on Friday.

Lewis, a previous top-ranked gamer and a 12-time LPGA Tour champ, birdied the last 4 holes to recuperate from her only dropped shot– at the 12th– at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The two-time significant winner is trying to find her very first win in almost 3 years – because when she has actually brought to life her very first kid, Chesnee – to take into next week’s Women’s British Open, which she won in 2013.

“Well, the COVID break has done wonders for my golf swing, I’ll tell you that, and my body,” she stated after a Friday 66 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

“I love links golf,” Lewis stated. “Everyone asks what my favorite golf course is and I say anything in Scotland. I love how creative you can be.”

Munoz bogeyed the last hole for a 69 that followed up a 68 from the preliminary, and is likewise 5 …