Stacy Lewis, Azahara Munoz share lead halfway through Ladies Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland –Stacy Lewis shot a 5-under 66 for the most affordable round of the week at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a share of the lead with Azahara Munoz after the 2nd round on Friday.
Lewis, a previous top-ranked gamer and a 12-time LPGA Tour champ, birdied the last 4 holes to recuperate from her only dropped shot– at the 12th– at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
The two-time significant winner is trying to find her very first win in almost 3 years – because when she has actually brought to life her very first kid, Chesnee – to take into next week’s Women’s British Open, which she won in 2013.
“I love links golf,” Lewis stated. “Everyone asks what my favorite golf course is and I say anything in Scotland. I love how creative you can be.”
Munoz bogeyed the last hole for a 69 that followed up a 68 from the preliminary, and is likewise 5 …