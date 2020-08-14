Stacy Lewis (66) took advantage of the break, and is now taking advantage of the restart

Stacy Lewis is liking this path back to the video game in the LPGA’s restart amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was Toledo for back-to-back weeks in Ohio, where she connected for ninth at last week’s Marathon Classic for her very first leading 10-finish in a year. She was born in Toledo, and Marathon is one of her sponsors.

Now there are back-to-back weeks in Scotland.

“I truly love playing in Scotland,” Lewis stated.

She revealed that once again on Friday, making 4 successive birdies to end her round with a 5-under-par 66 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, leaving her connected for the lead with Azahara Munoz at the Renaissance Club with gamers still on course in the afternoon rounds.

Lewis won the AIG Women’s Open when it was dipped intoSt Andrews 7 years back. It was the 2nd of her 2 significant champion triumphes. She’s likewise anticipating next week’s significant at Royal Troon.

“I love links golf,” Lewis stated. “All the different shots you get to hit, the different weather. You have to battle the elements, which we did yesterday. I was just more than anything excited to come play some golf.”

Lewis, 35, is trying to find her 13th LPGA title, her very first in practically 3 years.

Life has actually altered a lot …