Stacey Abrams: Trump is attempting to distract from his failed leadership with election claims

“He is trying to distract us from his oversight and leadership or failed leadership of an economy that shrank by one-third this last quarter,” Abrams, the previous top Democrat in the Georgia state House, informed CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” “You got 43 million people who are now going to be subject to evictions because of the inaction of the Republican-led Senate … but by invoking the notion that we cannot hold an election, cuts against hundreds of years of history.”

The President has no authority to postpone an election, and the Constitution provides Congress the power to set the date for ballot. But on Thursday, Trump clearly drifted delaying November’s governmental match, sustaining relentless issues that he will look for to prevent ballot in a contest where surveys reveal his challenger, presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden , with an advantage in some key states

Though he didn’t totally retreat from the concept of a hold-up, Trump appeared to acknowledge hours in the future Thursday that the relocation was suggested mostly to inject unpredictability into an election he appears identified to weaken. The President has likewise continued to falsely claim that mail-in ballot was swarming with scams and a simple target for foreign election disturbance– a claim that has actually been mainly marked down by US intelligence officials

“Absentee ballots work, as he admits. And it’s the exact same thing as mail-in ballots, vote by mail, it’s all the same job,” Abrams informed BashSunday “And the task that …