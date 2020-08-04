Stacey Abrams says U.S. is fumbling coronavirus response through ‘willful ignorance’ By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Stacey Abrams speaks with the crowd of fans revealing they will wait till the early morning for outcomes of the mid-terms election at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta



(Reuters) – Voting rights supporter Stacey Abrams stated on Tuesday the United States has actually fumbled its response to the coronavirus break out through “willful ignorance,” threatening the economy and raising issues about the fairness and stability of November’s election.

Abrams, a Democrat and previous leader in Georgia’s state legislature, stated President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans have actually declined to acknowledge the deep danger postured by the pandemic.

“One of the deep disappointments of the current administration is their willful ignorance and their willingness to ignore the challenges that present themselves in real time,” Abrams stated in a virtual Reuters Newsmaker occasion.

Abrams, as soon as thought about a possible vice governmental running mate for Democratic governmental prospect Joe Biden, stated the United States requires to reveal the world it has the proficiency to handle its response to thecoronavirus

“We currently are failing that test,” she stated.

Asked whether she has actually been spoken with by the Biden project as a prospective running mate, Abrams decreased to comment, …