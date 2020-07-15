Stacey Abrams & America Ferrera: The 2020 census is a way to take back our power (opinion)

While struggling through a worldwide pandemic, we faced the truth that racism in our health care and criminal justice system keep on to cripple the lives of Black people over the nation. As we hear people around the world cry out “Black Lives Matter,” it is the constant reminder that we come in pain; we’re grieving; and, at times, we’re struggling to find hope.

brown, In short, the 2020 census will dictate the next decade of our lives in real and compelling ways. We can not overstate its importance. No one should underestimate its power to drive concrete, transformative change for Black indigenous and immigrant communities who are historically undercounted.

When we’re not counted, the money intended for our community goes elsewhere. Think concerning the well-funded schools in more affluent neighborhoods, while nearby schools in low-income communities struggle to meet students’ needs. The distribution of funding for many of the programs meant to close these gaps — from special education and Title 1 grants to the National School Lunch Program and Head Start — are all predicated on who gets counted and who does not.

Our political districts are quite similar way. If certain populations are not contained in the census count, the lines that determine who we get to vote for are skewed — dividing us in a way that doesn’t reflect the actual diversity of our communities.

The current protests in our country are a direct result of the frustration and anger which have built up with time through political disenfranchisement and inadequate resources. Progress is about power. The undercounting of these communities has led to the lack of fair representation, political may possibly and sufficient resources — which is why we should get counted in the 2020 census.

Between now and October 31 — the last day for on the web, phone and mailed self-responses for the census — you are going to see and hear a large amount of misinformation and fear-mongering tactics. Ignore it. Anyone residing in the United States at the time of April 1, 2020 , could be counted in the census without fear. Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot use census information against immigrant communities. And law enforcement can not use it against Black and brown neighborhoods. The information you provide in the census is confidential for 72 years , plus they blend the information so government officials can not find your own personal personalized information. In fact, it is illegal for a government official to attempt to do so.