Stacey Abrams & America Ferrera: The 2020 census is a way to take back our power (opinion)

While struggling through a worldwide pandemic, we faced the truth that racism in our health care and criminal justice system keep on to cripple the lives of Black people over the nation. As we hear people around the world cry out “Black Lives Matter,” it is the constant reminder that we come in pain; we’re grieving; and, at times, we’re struggling to find hope.
Protestors all across this nation are advocating an uprooting of systemic inequities that have left too many behind for generations. As we protest in the streets and in our workplaces, we must leverage every component of our democracy that can ensure lasting change for our communities. Demonstrations express our collective feelings of frustration and despair at the present system. In order to enact and fund the change we demand, the equipment for progress are clear: voting this fall
and getting our communities counted in the 2020 census
.
Voting and completing the census may seem irrelevant given the magnitude of the issues we face. Yet, in a democracy, they are the first steps of a long-term process that put us on the path toward justice and equity — especially the census. Every ten years, the united states Constitution mandates
that we count every person in the United States — regardless of citizenship, an aspect upheld
by the Supreme Court in 2019.
Based on who gets contained in the count, the information received is used to allocate significantly more than $1.5 trillion dollars
in federal funds yearly. This money goes to our local hospitals, schools and infrastructure projects. It goes to
programs like Medicare, Medicaid and Head Start. The census is also used to draw political districts and school zones. It even indicates to businesses where there are opportunities for economic development and community growth.
In short, the 2020 census will dictate the next decade of our lives in real and compelling ways. We can not overstate its importance. No one should underestimate its power to drive concrete, transformative change for Black
, brown
, indigenous
and immigrant communities
who are historically undercounted.
When we’re not counted, the money intended for our community goes elsewhere. Think concerning the well-funded schools in more affluent neighborhoods, while nearby schools in low-income communities struggle to meet students’ needs. The distribution of funding for many of the programs meant to close these gaps — from special education and Title 1 grants to the National School Lunch Program and Head Start — are all predicated on who gets counted and who does not.
Our political districts are quite similar way. If certain populations are not contained in the census count, the lines that determine who we get to vote for are skewed — dividing us
in a way that doesn’t reflect the actual diversity of our communities.
The current protests in our country are a direct result of the frustration and anger which have built up with time through political disenfranchisement and inadequate resources. Progress is about power. The undercounting of these communities has led to the lack of fair representation, political may possibly and sufficient resources — which is why we should get counted in the 2020 census.
Between now and October 31
— the last day for on the web, phone and mailed self-responses for the census — you are going to see and hear a large amount of misinformation and fear-mongering tactics. Ignore it. Anyone residing in the United States at the time of April 1, 2020
, could be counted in the census without fear. Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot
use census information against immigrant communities. And law enforcement can not use it against Black and brown neighborhoods. The information you provide in the census is confidential for 72 years
, plus they blend the information so government officials can not find your own personal personalized information. In fact, it is illegal for a government official to attempt to do so.
When Black and brown communities aren’t counted, we give people in charge permission to ignore us and our needs. The 2020 census is a way to take back our power: the power to advocate for ourselves and make our voices heard. Harness
that power by being counted
.
Source link
Post Views: 12