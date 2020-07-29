Stablecoin On-Chain Activity Explodes as Bitcoin Breaks $11K

The on-chain activity for the 3 of the greatest stablecoins took off as Bitcoin (BTC) was breaking the $11,000 cost barrier.

7-day typical transfer volume for USDT, DAI, USDC & & BTCPrice Source: Glassnode.

Stablecoin development

Several stablecoins, consisting of the market-leading Tether (USDT), have actually just recently experienced a substantial development in market capitalization. We observe that a substantial boost in the transfer volume of USDT, DAI (DAI), and USDC (USDC) accompanied the most recent Bitcoin bull run. It is unclear from the chart whether this metric can be thought about a leading or lagging sign.

The boost in stablecoin transfer volume, unlike the boost in trading volume, is a much better representation of the coin’s usage within the crypto community. Although no genuine bull run can occur without the injection of extra fiat, when it concerns Bitcoin trading, stablecoins appear to dominate. It appears that many whale trades are negotiated with stablecoins, not with fiat.

Tether $300 M swap

Earlier today, Tether revealed a 300 million USDT swap from TRON (TRX) to Ethereum:

Source: Twitter.

The business did not offer reasoning for the swap, however it is possible that there is an absence of need on the TRON network.