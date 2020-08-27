Stablecoin metric hints Bitcoin price will rise as buyers snap up BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) at $11,400 is ripe for a fresh price rise thanks to stablecoin financiers purchasing up inexpensive coins, information recommends.

Highlighting the most recent readings from its stablecoin supply ratio (SSR) metric onAug 26, on-chain tracking resource Glassnode projection upside for BTC/ USD.

Stablecoin supply ratio “3x stronger” than July 2019

SSR describes the prospective purchasing power of stablecoins overBitcoin A low Bitcoin price permits stablecoin owners, for instance on exchanges, to buy more of the BTC supply. This need presses the price of Bitcoin up, provided its foreseeable, proven supply and high stock-to-flow ratio.

As the price boosts, stablecoins, which stay priced the exact same in whichever fiat currency they are pegged to, can purchase less of the BTC supply.

The capability to get in a BTC position is called “buying power”– presently, that purchasing power is high, indicating stablecoin owners can buy a relatively big quantity of the supply.

“SSR is 3x stronger than it was when BTC hit these price levels over a year ago,” Glassnode commented.

In another tweet, the company kept in mind that the biggest stablecoin Tether (USDT) was notably primed to get in such positions.

“Further support comes from an increase in the $USDT (ERC20) balance on exchanges over the past year – indicating that stablecoins are waiting on the sidelines.”

Bitcoin stablecoin supply ratio relative chart. Source: Glassnode/ Twitter

Tether holders waiting to get in BTC?

As Cointelegraph reported, Tether’s market cap passed a landmark $10 billion inJuly In regards to the typical everyday transfer worth, USDT beat both Bitcoin and PayPal this month.

Tether market cap vs.Bitcoin price Source: CryptoQuant

One factor for increasing the supply, and for that reason market cap of a stablecoin, is to permit financiers who acquired other possessions to squander. As Glassnode described in an article about SSR last December, a boost in BTC price, for instance, needs more stablecoins.

“The resulting lack of liquidity in the stablecoin supply makes it harder for investors in profitable positions to exit,” the post sums up, concluding: