Stable EMUI 10.1 build now seeding to multiple Huawei devices

Huawei debuted EMUI 10.1 on its P40 collection and now the UI is making its method to extra devices in China. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, nova 6 collection and MatePad Pro pill are now getting the replace. In addition Honor V30 and V30 Pro homeowners are beginning to obtain Magic UI 3.1 which brings comparable options to its EMUI counterpart.











Some of the brand new EMUI 10.1 options embody expanded Multi-Window performance, the MeeTime messenger, Celia voice assistant, and new always-on show choices. The new firmware is accessible as an OTA replace however will also be flashed by way of the Huawei Club app. International availability was not detailed nevertheless it shouldnt be far off.

