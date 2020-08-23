St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara describes battle with coronavirus

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla.– Nearly one month after very first experiencing signs of COVID-19,St Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara states he’s still dealing with the impacts of the infection.

The sheriff spoke on Friday about his health battle and healing, stating he thinks he was contaminated with COVID-19 while going to the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference, which was held from July 26 to 28 in Bonita Springs in Southwest Florida.

Sheriff Mascara stated he took a trip to Bonita Springs on July 24 and participated in a series of little conferences prior to the conference began.

Mascara stated he and other police authorities practiced social distancing, including that he used a face mask approximately 80% of the time. He would just take it off when attempting to much better interact from a range.

“There were times that you just had to take it off so you could express what you wanted to get out there,” Mascara stated.

The sheriff stated he drove house on Tuesday, July 28 and started feeling body pains, which he added to the three-hour drive.

One day later on, he had an “unbelievable” headache and his body pains became worse, followed by a fever.

“It was intense pain,” Mascara stated. “It almost felt like someone had beat me with a baseball bat from my neck all the way to my feet.”

Mascara eventually tested positive for…