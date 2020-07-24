St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner details threats since armed couple case

By
Jackson Delong
-
In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar,St Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks about a few of the threats she’s gotten since she began examining an armed couple that faced protestors outside their estate inJune Gardner likewise reacted to MissouriGov Mike Parson’s criticism and remark that he would pardon Mark and Patricia McCloskey if essential.

