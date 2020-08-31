St. Louis police officer shot Saturday dies

“Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis.”

ST. LOUIS–St Louis Officer Tamarris Bohannon, 29, passed away Sunday night, a little bit more than 24 hr after he was shot in the head while reacting to a require a shooting on the city’s south side.

He is made it through by his other half and 3 kids, 2 children and a child. All of them are more youthful than 10, according to sources knowledgeable about his household.

Bohannon served more than 3 years with the department, according to a tweetSt Louis police provided.

Police stated Bohannon was shot in the head and another officer was shot in the leg Saturday when reacting to a call about a shooting near Tower Grove Park.