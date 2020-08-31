St. Louis police officer dies after being shot by gunman

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A St. Louis police officer who was a “hero” to his family died Sunday after being shot in the head by a barricaded gunman on the city’s south side, authorities said.

Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, had been with the department for 3.5 years.

A second officer who was shot in the leg was treated and released after the shooting around 6 p.m. (midnight ET) in the South Grand neighborhood near Tower Grove Park, St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said.

Woodling said the second officer is 30 and has been on the force about six months. The 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning, Woodling said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement Sunday night that she was “heartbroken” at Bohannon’s death. “I’ve had the privilege of spending some time with his family under these extraordinarily challenging circumstances. They’re wonderful people and immensely proud of the way he selflessly served and protected our community with distinction and honor for more than three years.”

“This is a horrific reminder of the dangers our brave men and women willingly face every day to keep us safe … This is a terrible, senseless tragedy.”

A photo of a note police said came from Bohannon’s family was posted on the department’s Twitter page after the announcement of his death. “He is a hero to many, but most importantly to…