St. Louis mayor won’t quit, office says, after ‘RESIGN LYDA RESIGN’ painted near City Hall

“Mayor Krewson is not distracted by any of this and remains focused on what she was elected to do: addressing the needs of more than 300,000 St. Louisans who are counting on her to help get them through multiple public health and economic crises, including a worldwide pandemic,” Long said, according to KSDK-TV of St. Louis.

Also Friday morning, police cleared an “Occupy City Hall STL” camp that gathered beyond your building, The Riverfront Times reported. Protesters decided to stay until Krewson stepped down, the report said.

Krewson, 66, a Democrat and native of Iowa who has been mayor of St. Louis since April 2017, has been under fire since a Facebook Live briefing in late June, when she see the names and partial addresses of at the very least 10 protesters who required the city to defund law enforcement.

The mayor later apologized for reading the info and for causing “distress or harm to anyone,” but also noted the names and addresses were already “public information.”

A number of protesters who claimed to be going to Krewson’s home June 28 prompted St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey to occupy arms that day, fearing damage to their home as the protesters passed by.

The couple has been the main topic of an investigation since that time, and on Friday night had certainly one of their weapons seized by authorities executing a search warrant at their home, KSDK reported.

It wasn’t instantly clear if the McCloskeys were charged with any crimes.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to the story.