St. Louis mayor faces calls to resign after releasing names of protesters

The mayor of St Louis is facing continued calls to resign after reading out the names and addresses of protesters who desire to defund the police and close the town jail.

A petition calling for Lyda Krewson’s resignation has topped 50,000 signatures since being uploaded five days ago, as political opponents put pressure on her behalf to go.

But Krewson – a Democrat who won her 2017 election with a pledge to reduce crime – has said she is perhaps not going anywhere and plans to seek a second term in 2021.

The controversy is due to a Facebook Live broadcast Krewson did last week after meeting with activists, when she was given a lot of money of budget proposals which suggested reducing police funding to zero and allocating the money elsewhere.

Krewson read out the proposals on the live stream such as the names and addresses of signatories – causing outrage amid accusations that she was trying to intimidate the activists by opening them up to reprisal attacks.

She later defended her actions, saying she believed protesters ‘want their name about it which is why they signed it’, adding it had been not her intention to intimidate them.

She also apologized and deleted the original broadcast containing the data, but which has done little to quell calls on her behalf to leave office.

Alderwoman Megan Green, who says some of the named activists were from her ward, has been leading calls for her resignation.

In response to Krewson’s apology on Twitter, she wrote: ‘It’s perhaps not about intent. It’s about impact.

‘The apology takes no responsibility for actions no commitment to do differently in the future. [You] put our residents in danger and need to resign.’

The campaign to have Krewson removed escalated on Sunday evening when activists marched into the gated neighborhood where she lives in order to protest outside her house.

It caught national attention when Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a white couple who are prominent lawyers in the city, walked out on their doorstep holding an AR-15 rifle and handgun and began pointing the weapons at the crowd.

Indeed, for Krewson, who had been elected to curb rampant violence in the city, calls to defund the police have resonate on a very personal level.

She and her kids watched in horror 25-years ago while her husband was shot dead throughout an attempted carjacking.

Jeff and Lyda Krewson and their two small kids were returning home from shopping in 1995 when two carjackers approached with guns.

Jeff Krewson was fatally shot in the neck as that he tried to back the vehicle away. Lyda Krewson and her kids, ages 2 and 5, were not hurt.

St. Louis was violent then, as it is currently. The city of 300,000 individuals who is about evenly split between black and white residents typically has one of the nation’s highest murder rates, and 2020 is shaping up to be still another brutal year.

It’s also an area with an extended history of racial strife that boiled over in 2014 each time a white officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who had been Black, in nearby Ferguson.

Officer Darren Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and eventually resigned, and the shooting drew attention to the uneasy relationship between St. Louis-area police and Black residents.

Krewson, 67, who’s white, defeated three high-profile Black candidates in the March 2017 Democratic primary, helped by an endorsement from law enforcement union. She won easily in the April general election.

Protests again erupted months later after a white former officer, Jason Stockley, was acquitted in the death of a Black suspect.

During a downtown demonstration in September 2017, significantly more than 120 everyone was arrested, some violently, including bystanders and journalists. On another night, protesters broke windows and threw paint on Krewson’s home.

Floyd’s death reignited tensions in St. Louis. Speaking live on Facebook on Friday, Krewson said she had met with protesters who presented her with written suggestions for the town budget, including proposals to cut funding for police. She browse the names and addresses of some of the demonstrators.

Protesters then marched to Krewson’s home Sunday night and painted the phrase ‘RESIGN’ on the street. The protest drew national attention when widely circulated video showed a white couple standing outside their nearby mansion and pointing guns at passing protesters. Their attorney said they support the Black Lives Matter movement and were armed because they feared for their lives.

Other mayors have found themselves under siege.

When protesters marched to the house of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey days after Floyd’s death, Frey was booed off the road after declining to support calls for abolishing law enforcement department.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has faced pressure to resign throughout weeks of protests over police accountability. Just as in St. Louis, demonstrators and some City Council members have sought a drastic reduction in what the law states enforcement budget.

Krewson’s spokesman, Jacob Long, said the mayor was unavailable for an interview but has no intention of resigning and plans to seek a second term.

Anita Manion, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri at St. Louis, said the moment may possibly simply be too big for Krewson to survive politically.

‘I feel the current movement isn’t something that’s going to go away quickly, and I don’t think that many of St. Louisans ‘re going to forget this,’ Manion said.

Removal from office seems unlikely since it would require a recall vote, and obtaining enough signatures to trigger a particular election would take almost a year at a time once the next mayoral election is simply eight months away.

Going forward, Krewson supports ‘common-sense police reforms and it has committed to a comprehensive review of use-of-force policies,’ Long said.

For Reed, Krewson’s actions will undoubtedly be what eventually matters.

‘You can’t afford to be tone-deaf,’ Reed said.