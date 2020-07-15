St. Louis homeowner who faced down protesters with rifle believes Trump intervened to protect his community

MISSOURI COUPLE WHO DEFENDED HOME HAVE RIFLE SEIZED DURING POLICE SEARCH: REPORT

“That’s the information we have,” McCloskey responded. “I think we got help from the very top. That night, we had cooperation, I think, from the federal government, from the state government, the local police department. That night everybody stood up like champs but it came from the top down.

“I can’t express my appreciation enough for everybody involved,” he added.

McCloskey joined “Hannity” after he told told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that “the rumor is that” he and his wife “are going to be indicted shortly” over the June 28 incident that received national attention.

The couple told “Hannity” last week that they were preparing to sit down for dinner on their porch when “300 to 500 people” stormed their community gate and began moving toward them.

“[They said] that they were going to kill us,” Patricia McCloskey recalled at the time. “They were going to come in there. They were going to burn down the house. They were going to be living in our house after I was dead, and they were pointing to different rooms and said, ‘That’s going to be my bedroom and that’s going to be the living room and I’m going to be taking a shower in that room.'”

McCloskey maintained Tuesday that he and his wife “did nothing wrong” in protecting their home and vowed that they will not “be intimidated” by authorities subjecting them to an investigation.

“They want to indict me. The press has maligned me, and they are trying to socially intimidate us but we did nothing wrong and we are not going to be intimidated,” he asserted. “We are not subject to intimidation and we won’t back down.

“It’s been an intimidation campaign,” he added, “and we are going to fight it.”