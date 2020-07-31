St. Louis homeowner Mark McCloskey tells ‘Hannity’ police have video of armed protesters at his home

“Later that same night,” he added, “that same crowd out in front of Mayor [Lyda Krewson’s] house, one of them produced an AK-47 and actually challenged a Channel 5 reporter. And she and her armed guard had to flee. That’s how peaceful that protest was.”

McCloskey and his wife Patricia, who was also charged, have filed a motion to disqualify St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her office from pursuing her case against them after statements about the case appeared in Gardner’s reelection campaign literature.

The couple, both attorneys, displayed weapons on the night of June 28 as Black Lives Matter activists walked through their community en route to Krewson’s home.

“It has come out that the police were aware and have video of people in the crowd in front of my house armed with guns,” McCloskey said.

“Did you see the guns at that time?” Hannity asked.

“We saw the weapons at the time … ” McCloskey confirmed. “One fellow in particular pulled out two loaded magazines and showed me them so I could see the shells in the magazines, clicked them together and said, ‘You’re next.'”